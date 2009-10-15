  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Firefox 3.6 reaches beta

|
  Firefox 3.6 reaches beta
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

Mozilla has issued a new beta version of its Firefox browser - version 3.6 is now available to download in RC1 edition. Originally it was due for a mid-September release, but it slipped a little for reasons unknown.

The update includes version 1.9.2 of the Gecko engine - which Firefox uses to render web pages. That means that it should be a little speedier than before. Previous versions of the software have used version 1.9.1 and Mozilla says that it's possible that the browser will stop supporting 1.9.1 entirely with the release of Firefox 3.6.

Tab previews have appeared too - if you use ctrl-tab to switch between tabs (like you might use alt-tab to switch applications) then you'll get a preview window showing you which tabs you have open. Opera has this feature, but Chrome, Safari and Internet Explorer don't at the time of writing. There's also the option to get thumbnail previews on the taskbar for Windows 7 users.

The build is available to download right now. You can grab it from the Mozilla Foundation's FTP.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments