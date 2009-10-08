  Internet Eyes to pay public to monitor CCTV

A new company due to launch its services in November is offering up to £1000 to members of the public who spot crime on live, streamed, commercial CCTV footage.



"Internet Eyes" will reward those who spot crimes - such as shop-lifting and anti-social behaviour - as they monitor anonymous footage from their own homes.

Internet Eyes is recruiting now, offering netizens the chance to "potentially become a hero and save lives".

The private company uses the logic that most CCTV footage is not monitored, companies can pay them to get the public to watch the live streams and will receive alerts, or the police will be informed, if crimes are committed.



Civil liberties campaigners have told the BBC they find the idea "distasteful".