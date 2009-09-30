  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

10-year-old attempts to sell gran on eBay

|
  10-year-old attempts to sell gran on eBay
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

A 10-year-old schoolgirl's eBay listing for her grandmother has been yanked by the online auction site.

Although having attracted 27 bids in excess of £2000, eBay has withdrawn Zoe Pemberton's gran for sale, as eBay "does not allow the listing of any human being on the site".

The story, according to the Daily Mail, goes that young Pemberton, tired of her grandparent's moaning, decided to offer her to the highest bidder.

Asking no reserve, the schoolgirl described her elder relative as "rare and annoying and moaning a lot", although did up the salesmanship with the added note that her gran was "very cuddly".

Zoe's father, a Mr Pemberton of Clacton in Essex, who helped Zoe with the listing, said: "It was all her own words and I just went along with it really".

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments