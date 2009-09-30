  10-year-old attempts to sell gran on eBay

A 10-year-old schoolgirl's eBay listing for her grandmother has been yanked by the online auction site.

Although having attracted 27 bids in excess of £2000, eBay has withdrawn Zoe Pemberton's gran for sale, as eBay "does not allow the listing of any human being on the site".

The story, according to the Daily Mail, goes that young Pemberton, tired of her grandparent's moaning, decided to offer her to the highest bidder.

Asking no reserve, the schoolgirl described her elder relative as "rare and annoying and moaning a lot", although did up the salesmanship with the added note that her gran was "very cuddly".

Zoe's father, a Mr Pemberton of Clacton in Essex, who helped Zoe with the listing, said: "It was all her own words and I just went along with it really".