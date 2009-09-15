  1. Home
Piracy kiosk set up in Weimar, Germany

Piracy kiosk set up in Weimar, Germany
Since the imminent closure of the Pirate Bay in its current form was announced, many have attempted to scrape the site of its contents to rebuild it elsewhere on the Web. However, one group of German fans of the filesharing site took it one step further.

It's a kiosk situated next to a car park in Weimar, Germany, that contains an offline copy of the Pirate Bay. "The Kiosk is not connected to the Internet in any way, but the interested public is invited to use the service in a WiFi-radius around it", says the team behind the project on their blog.

If you like the idea, but can't justify the journey to Germany, then the team points out that anyone could set up a very similar system using an old computer in their house. If you do want to trek to Germany then all you need to do is park nearby, connect to the Wi-Fi and log on to http://kioskofpiracy.org.

