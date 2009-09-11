Freerunner free Wi-Fi fund opens for applications

Freerunner, the free public Wi-Fi network launched in the UK in May, has announced a fund to invest in free Wi-Fi hotpots to serve local communities in "deprived or remote areas".

The fund is enough for Freerunner to set-up 50 free-to-use hotspots in local communities across the UK.

Community members will be able to apply for one of the 50 connections until 25 September 2009 and can choose where they want it - "be it the local library, youth centre or pub" - says the company.

In addition, Freerunner is working with JustGiving.com, to give 500 UK charity locations free WiFi.

Freerunner wants community members from across the country to apply by sending 150 words explaining where and why they want the connection to connectmenow@freerunr.com or call on 0800 860 0815.