Pandora gets Android app
Pandora, the streaming music radio service, has announced that its Android application is complete. The news comes just over a year since it released its iPhone application. It's available in the Android application market right now.
Unlike streaming music service Spotify, Pandora isn't on-demand. Instead, you pick an artist or song that you like and it builds a radio station around that - with artists and songs that are sonically similar to your selection.
Playback can be controlled by a home-screen widget, you can discover similar artists from the main Android music player, and there's also the option of making your saved stations appear on the home screen via a smart folder, or sharing them with your friends.
The other benefit of Pandora on Android, over the iPhone, is that you can listen in the background. On the iPhone version, if you get a text or an email that you want to reply to then you have to stop the music and switch out, then switch it back on again when you're done.
The Android app is available now on the G1 and myTouch in the US. When the HTC Hero arrives on Sprint, it should work on that, too. The app remains unavailable in the UK, as with the Pandora web service, thanks to prohibitive UK music streaming rates that led to the company pulling out of the country several years ago.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments