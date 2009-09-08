  1. Home
Opera bags 10 million downloads in a week

|
Opera has broken its in-house record by managing to rack up 10 million downloads of the newest version of its browser - Opera 10 - in the first week of its release. Apparently a considerably chunk of those were people who've never used Opera before.

Opera told us: " Unique to this launch was the high number of new installs, meaning a record number of people, who have never previously used the browser, downloaded Opera 10". That takes Opera's overall desktop userbase to 40 million, with "tens of millions" of others using mobile or other versions of the app.

To celebrate, Opera has released version 10 of its devices SDK - the toolkit that lets developers build web browsers on all sorts of gadgets. It's focused around TVs, with Opera's CEO telling us: "The TV experience is becoming more interactive, and Opera is playing
a central role in creating that experience".

