HMV shutters GetCloser.com social network
HMV has announced that it's closing GetCloser.com, the social network that it launched a year ago with a blaze of publicity. The original idea was that fans would discover content through the site and buy more music as a result.
A HMV spokesperson denied to NewMediaAge that the site hadn't been successful, saying: "We've been very pleased with how it has worked but we feel the content is more relevant for Purehmv, while other content will be used on HMV.com".
Purehmv is the retailer's new rewards site. GetCloser members will get free membership and 1,000 reward points to try and move them over, but it remains to be seen how many of those users are still active on the site.
As reported on Pocket-lint, HMV recently bought out half of download site 7Digital in a deal that'll see the company operate HMV's online store.
