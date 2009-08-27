  Apple approves Spotify iPhone app

Apple is saying that it has confirmed Spotify's iPhone application. A spokesperson for the company told PaidContent UK:

"The current status as of right now is it's been approved and we hope to add the app to the more than 65,000 apps on the app store very soon. We've been in constant communication working with the developer and have already notified Spotify that the app will be in the app store very soon".

The app was submitted a month ago, and the web has been wetting itself with anticipation for the app's release. Many had speculated that Apple had an issue with the app and its replacement of some of iTunes' functionality, but that appears to not be the case.

Now everyone's going to be refreshing the iTunes store religiously to see when the app is rolled out. If you can't be bothered, then stay tuned to Pocket-lint and we'll make sure you're the first to know.

Oh, and don't go and rush to buy an iPhone either, we're hearing rumblings that they're out of stock. More on that shortly.

UPDATE: Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify has confirmed the App has been approved via twitter:

"Yes, I can confirm that Apple has approved the app. We're happy but have had a great dialogue with Apple all the way. They've been great!"