  CoPilot Live v8 unveiled for Android and WiMo phones

CoPilot version 8 has been released for Windows Mobile and Android handsets, and the company's calling it "the most powerful CoPilot yet".

It's designed for GPS-equipped touchscreen handsets, and adds a selection of new features. They include clearer guidance at complicated junctions, a speed limit indicator that alerts you if you exceed the limit, 3D landmarks for points of interest and a text-to-speech voice system that pronounces full street names.

There's also a walking mode, phone integration and speed camera alerts, along with "live" services that include weather, traffic, and fuel price data. There's also the ability to track your CoPilot-owning friends, like Google's "Latitude" service.

CoPilot is £26 with unlimited use, though some of the extra features above cost extra. It's available now for Android and Windows Mobile, and UK iPhone and iPod Touch owners can also get a version in the App Store for their devices. Soon it'll be buyable on SD card or DVD installer from high street retailers, too.