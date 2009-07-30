  Firefox nears billionth download

Mozilla has announced that Firefox, the little browser that could, has nearly reached a sizeable milestone - one billion downloads.

It's due to hit ten digits very soon, perhaps even this weekend, if the company's predictions are accurate. To celebrate, it's launching a website on Monday - www.onebillionplusyou.com. We hope that it'll at least be opening a bottle of champagne, too, but there's no official word on that one.

The foundation told Pocket-lint "Mozilla has come a very long way from the start and are very proud of this massive milestone. This accomplishment is a direct result of the continually growing Mozilla community and Firefox supporters".

Mozilla says the new website will serve as "a hub of information about the one billion downloads". We hope that'll include some interesting demographics on Firefox users, but we'll have to wait and see on Monday.