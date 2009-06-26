  Michael Jackson set to clean sweep UK Top 40

Michael Jackson could become the first artist to take all 10 top slots in the UK top 40 chart, when the new chart results are announced on Sunday.

Following the death of the "King of Pop" on Thursday, music fans around the globe have been heading online to buy copies of the artists music in droves, forcing the superstar artist to command virtually all the top spots on both Amazon.co.uk and Apple's iTunes music store charts.

In iTunes, Jackson has taken the top 8 spots in the album chart with the 2003 release Number Ones commanding the top spot. Other albums in the chart include King of Pop (Deluxe Version), Thriller, Bad, Off the Wall (Special Edition), The Essential Michael Jackson, King of Pop, and Dangerous.

Meanwhile over at Amazon.co.uk, its top music chart is tracking 16 albums from MJ in its top 20 with its customers voting Off the Wall (Special Edition) as the album of choice to remember the artist by.

