MySpace cuts 30% US workforce
Following reports it would be the case, MySpace has announced it has cut its head count by just under 30%, an improvement on the feared 50%.
The company has described the lay offs as a "return to start-up culture", although the number of staff left in the US will still number 1000.
MySpace said that the job cuts were "evenly distributed" across all US divisions of the company and has not provided any information on whether European operations were, or will be affected.
"Simply put, our staffing levels were bloated and hindered our ability to be an efficient and nimble team-oriented company. I understand that these changes are painful for many", Owen Van Natta, CEO of Facebook said in a statement.
"They are also necessary for the long-term health and culture of MySpace. Our intent is to return to an environment of innovation that is centered on our user and our product".
- This is what Spotify will announce at its 24 April event
- Apple Watch might soon have access to third-party watch faces
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
Comments