  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Last.fm founders quit

|
  Last.fm founders quit
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

Last.fm's founders Felix, RJ and Martin have announced that they're going to be leaving the company. In a blog post, the founders said that they were "extremely proud of what we’ve achieved together".

The company was bought by CBS in 2007, and the founders will be handing the reins over full-time to the company. They promise that there's still much more to come: "Recent product releases such as the new visual radio, and the Last.fm on XBox announcement, are an indication of how much more Last.fm will achieve".

What the founders will be going on to do remains the mystery. The official answer is: “a much needed holiday”, but we've heard whisperings of a secret new project. More when we get it.

Update: The three will be staying on in "consultancy roles" for three months, and will be choosing their successors. Whatever project they move on to, it looks like it'll be some time before it's publicly announced.

PopularIn Apps
Which cloud storage service is right for you? iCloud vs Google Drive vs OneDrive vs Dropbox
Tinder launches Tinder U dating service for US college students
What's my Facebook trustworthiness score?
Google Photo Books come to the UK, enables you to create a book on your phone in minutes
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Comments