Wolfram Alpha sees first big update

Computational knowledge engine Wolfram Alpha has received a big update just three weeks in to its launch that sees about 1.1 million data value tweaks.

In a blog post the site has revealed: "As one step in our ongoing, long-term development process, we’ve just made live the first broad updates to the core code and data of Wolfram|Alpha".

And it seems these updates will be pretty regular, with the news: "And now we’re working hard to get ready the next update… which will be in fact probably be going live for preview testing as early as tomorrow".

As far as the improvements go, there's a whole list of changes, including more "self-aware" questions answered, support for less-common given names, more mountains, more planet data, additional subcountry regions (with Wales given as the example) and additional historical events.