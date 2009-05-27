Skyfire launches version 1.0

Skyfire, the freeware mobile phone browser that promises to deliver the full PC web to a mobile phone, has reached version 1.0.

The release brings with it a host of improvements, such as improved navigation, zooming and interaction and a faster launch, lower power consumption, and new search functionality.

Also, while the new version of the browser starts up, you can begin typing URLs or search queries into the box at the top, saving time. That's added to existing flash support, so you can peruse your favourite video site.

Skyfire currently runs on Windows Mobile and Symbian devices, and the company is operating a closed alpha for the BlackBerry platform, so that'll likely be next for release. We'll keep you posted as to when that's due.