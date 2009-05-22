  Museum of Computing gets new home in Swindon

The Museum of Computing, forced to close temporarily in spring 2008 as its former landlord, the University of Bath withdrew from its Oakfield campus, has been offered a 3 year lease on new premises in Swindon's town centre by Swindon Borough Council.

Numbers 6 and 7 Theatre Square are 30 metres from the town's new Central Library and 50 metres from the Wyvern Theatre in "The Promenade", a section of town designated by The New Swindon Company "as the cultural area" in Swindon's regeneration plan.

With the next 3 years sorted premises-wise, the Museum can now plan ahead and is currently working on a special events calendar with a request to hear from IT companies who can give talks about different aspects of computing.

The museum - and its collection of 2500 items demonstrating Britain's role in the advances of technology - will reopen to the public in July. There will be more news nearer the time at www.museum-of-computing.org.uk.