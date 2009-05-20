  1. Home
Play.com launches a credit card

Play.com has announced the launch of the Play.com credit card, claiming "competitive (15.9%) rates of interest and balance transfers" plus a reward scheme for use on the Play.com website.

Provided by MBNA, paying with the the Play.com plastic gets "PlayPoints" that are redeemable against over 8 million products on the Play.com website.

For purchases on Play.com, the card holder will be get two PlayPoints for every £1 they spend, while for purchases outside Play.com, the card holder will be rewarded with one PlayPoint for every £1 they spend.

Stuart Rowe, COO of Play.com said, "We are very excited about the launch of our Play.com Credit Card this year. The Play.com card will be another way of rewarding our customers for their ongoing loyalty".

