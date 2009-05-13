  RiSE V3 pole climbing robot developed by Boston Dynamics

The University of Pennsylvania's Kod*lab robotics department and Boston Dynamics (the folk behind the brilliant Big Dog) have teamed up to create a pole climbing robot, the results of which you can see in the video above.

RiSE V3 can climb any pole, tree or other vertical terrain at a rate of 21cm a second. It's got claws that have been created from surgical needles, which helps it grip a variety of surfaces.

The whole project's in aid of search and rescue missions. Perhaps the search and rescue of cats stuck up trees. That said, there's nothing to suggest that this robot knows how to climb down trees once it's up them...