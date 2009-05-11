  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Wolfram Alpha launch date set

|
1/2  
Wolfram Alpha launch date set
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

The date has now been set for the launch of Wolfram Alpha, the new search engine set to rival Google's dominance in the market.

In a blog post, the company has confirmed: "We plan to launch late next week, with the official date now set for 18 May".

As many of you will know, Wolfram Alpha is a "computational knowledge engine" created by British computer scientist Stephen Wolfram, creator of Mathematica, that will be able to compute the answer to any factual question.

This means the new search engine should be capable of understanding what it is you are asking and be able to calculate a precise answer to your query, rather than just returning a list of relevant links.

PopularIn Apps
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Why Twitter 'broke' some third-party apps
Amazon's world domination soon to extend to cinemas too
Pokemon Go's new Niantic Kids login portal adds parental controls
Google Coach: Google's new health system for Wear OS revealed in leak
Comments