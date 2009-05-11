Wolfram Alpha launch date set

The date has now been set for the launch of Wolfram Alpha, the new search engine set to rival Google's dominance in the market.

In a blog post, the company has confirmed: "We plan to launch late next week, with the official date now set for 18 May".

As many of you will know, Wolfram Alpha is a "computational knowledge engine" created by British computer scientist Stephen Wolfram, creator of Mathematica, that will be able to compute the answer to any factual question.

This means the new search engine should be capable of understanding what it is you are asking and be able to calculate a precise answer to your query, rather than just returning a list of relevant links.