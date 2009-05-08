  1. Home
Clickfree launches Traveler and DVD Transformer

Clickfree has announced two new products, the Clickfree Traveler and the Clickfree DVD Transformer.

The Clickfree Traveler, the size of a credit card, available in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB capacities and compatible with PC and Mac systems, is a standalone, ultra-portable backup card.

The Traveler automatically starts when connected to a computer, then searches for, copies and organises data including email, documents, photos, video, songs and any other information or files on your computer that you don't want to lose.

Backed up files can be reviewed via Windows Explorer, with thumbnail views available for photos. As well as restoring files in the event of data loss, the Traveler can be used to transfer files between computers.

The Clickfee DVD Transformer will automatically backup data to optical discs including CDR, CDRW, DVD+R, DVD-R and Dual Layer DVD.

A USB device, when connected to a USB port, the DVD Transformer automatically launches the Clickfree software and searches the computer for content such as documents, photos, music, video and more, to back up to disc.

Available from www.Clickfree.com, the DVD Transformer is £34.99 while the Traveler card is £79.99 for the 16GB model, £119.99 for 32GB and £199.99 for 64GB.

