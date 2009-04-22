  Doctor Who voted best sci-fi theme tune

The theme tune to British science fiction drama Doctor Who has been declared the best sci-fi tune of all time.

The music was composed by Australian-born Ron Grainer when Doctor Who first aired in 1963 and was arranged by Delia Derbyshire.

Derbyshire produced the iconic theme tune by combining a tape loop of a struck piano string with the sound of test oscillators and filters. The current version is arranged by Murray Gold.

Red Dwarf, starring Chris Barrie and Craig Charles, came in second place, while The X-Files, starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, rounded out the top three.

The full top ten of the poll, conducted by sci-fi website Totalscifionline.com, is as follows:

1) Doctor Who

2) Red Dwarf

3) The X-Files

4) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

5) Star Trek

6) Thunderbirds

7) The Twilight Zone

8) Battlestar Galactica

9) Quantum Leap

10) The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy