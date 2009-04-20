  Tools have moved

"You can print any article as a PDF?" Yep, that's right, you have been able to do so for quite some time for all our news and reviews on Pocket-lint, however, it seems that some readers have found our icons to tell you about how you can share a story a little to subtle.

So today we've made some changes, responding to your feedback to move them from a row of icons below the title of an article to their new position below the picture to make them easier to see on the page.

You'll now find the story tools under the picture and to the right of the copy.

Confused? Well to recap what they do, they allow you to check out the RSS pages index, create a PDF of the article for your ebook, share the article via the many social networking sites such as Digg and Stumbleupon on the web, save the article to your member's profile (if you've signed in) for reading later, email the article to a friend, or print the document for off line viewing. Wow.

Basically another day, another chance to make Pocket-lint even better and easier for you to use.

If there is something that you would like to see on the site in terms of new features please give us a shout via the feedback form or in the comments below and we'll do our best to get it included or added.

Stuart and the Pocket-lint team