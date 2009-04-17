  Apple agrees with Microsoft over latest ad

Apple has responded to the current wave of Microsoft "laptop hunter" adverts in America by agreeing with the Redmond based company.

"The one thing that both Apple and Microsoft can agree on is that everyone thinks the Mac is cool", an Apple spokesman Bill Evans told Macworld.

The comments are based on one of the adverts in the series where a laptop hunter says he isn't cool enough to own a Mac.

Of course there was plenty more the Apple man had to say that wasn't as agreeable. This included pithy comments about how "a PC is no bargain when it doesn't do what you want" and that "millions of people have switched to Mac because they love the security, stability and power that comes with world-class hardware and amazing software that just works, right out of the box".

Ouch.

Perhaps surprisingly Microsoft has yet to feature a laptop hunter ad based on a user after a netbook.

Are you not cool enough for a Mac?