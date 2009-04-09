  Highways Agency offers mobile service

The Highways Agency website has been improved in time for the Easter holiday getaway as a mobile service is debuted.

Handy for those stuck in traffic (although

not to be used by those behind the wheel), the new service has been launched that allows live traffic information to be accessed via a mobile phone, as well as from the standard website.

The website provides constant live updates from the Agency's National Traffic Control Centre with regional and national info on incidents, jams, road closures and where traffic is flowing freely.

The Agency says the Easter getaway is expected to be well underway by lunchtime on Maundy Thursday with 45% more traffic expected by 2pm on England's motorways and major trunk roads than on a typical Thursday.

By 10pm, the agency warns, there could be as many as 70,000 extra vehicles on the road, an increase of more than 80%.

The live traffic info can be accessed via http://www.highways.gov.uk/mobile on mobile phones.