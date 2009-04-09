  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Highways Agency offers mobile service

|
  Highways Agency offers mobile service
Best broadband deals in December 2018: Free £120 Mastercard and £30 Google Chromecast with BT
Best broadband deals in December 2018: Free £120 Mastercard and £30 Google Chromecast with BT

The Highways Agency website has been improved in time for the Easter holiday getaway as a mobile service is debuted.

Handy for those stuck in traffic (although

obviously

not to be used by those behind the wheel), the new service has been launched that allows live traffic information to be accessed via a mobile phone, as well as from the standard website.

The website provides constant live updates from the Agency's National Traffic Control Centre with regional and national info on incidents, jams, road closures and where traffic is flowing freely.

The Agency says the Easter getaway is expected to be well underway by lunchtime on Maundy Thursday with 45% more traffic expected by 2pm on England's motorways and major trunk roads than on a typical Thursday.

By 10pm, the agency warns, there could be as many as 70,000 extra vehicles on the road, an increase of more than 80%.

The live traffic info can be accessed via http://www.highways.gov.uk/mobile on mobile phones.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments