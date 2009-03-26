Xobni storms out of beta with v1.7
It is no secret that Xobni is one of our favourite apps, making Outlook into, well, the application it should be.
Xobni has announced that the software is now out of beta and is offering version 1.7 for users to download. The innovative application has also attracted $10m of investment from BlackBerry and Cisco – perhaps we'll see some Xobni love on BlackBerry handsets in future?
The new software, Xobni claims, has been further tweaked, so that Outlook will now start 31% faster, profiles will load 42% faster, as well as some tweaks to user control of the system. They've also ironed out some conflicts, so we guess that justifies coming out of beta for.
But the thing that intrigues us the most is the teasing announcement of an Easter Egg, a hidden surprise, that will reveal itself in the sidebar in coming weeks.
What will the surprise be? Perhaps it will be an option to add Xobni-indexed people in to your Outlook contacts...
- Apple Pay users have doubled over the last year
- What is Google Lens and how do you use it?
- Amazon Alexa skills for kids: New Lego, Pac-Man, and other skills go live
- Microsoft Build 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Google I/O 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Facebook's F8 event recap: All the announcements that matter
- What is Amazon Prime Book Box and how does it work?
- Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
- What is Samsung Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
- Help in the fight against cancer for free using your phone and Vodafone's new DreamLab app
Comments