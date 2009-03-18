  Targus offers netbook accessories kit

Targus, realising sales of netbooks are expected to reach 35 million in 2009, let alone taking into account the models already sold, has launched a "Netbook Accessories Kit".

The kit is said to be "designed specifically to meet the everyday needs of the netbook user on the go".

The kit includes the Targus "Slipskin Peel Mini-Netbook Case", the Targus "Ultra Mini Retractable Optical Mouse" and the Targus "Ultra-Mini USB 2.0 4-Port Hub".

"The current increase of mobile networking and remote access to web-based applications has led to netbooks becoming a recognized computing device for personal and business needs alike", said Al Giazzon, vice president of marketing at Targus.

"The new Netbook Accessory Kit was created with the everyday needs of a netbook user in mind and provides all the tools needed to maximize a netbook user's mobile experience".

The kit is coming soon on the UK site and Targus promises more netbook-themed accessories later this year.