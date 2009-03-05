  Firefox 3.0.7 update released

Mozilla has released a security and stability update on Thursday for Firefox 3.x users the foundation has announced.

The new 3.0.7 update is now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux users as a free download from getfirefox.com.

In a post on the company's blog, Nicole Loux, one of the Firefox team said:

"We strongly recommend that all Firefox users upgrade to this latest release. If you already have Firefox 3, you will receive an automated update notification within 24 to 48 hours. This update can also be applied manually by selecting “Check for Updates…” from the Help menu".

Highlights of the new update mostly include the fixing of several security issues, several stability issues, however Mozilla has also added language support for Estonian, Kannada and Telugu.

Those still using Firefox 2.0 won't be getting any more updates.

"If you’re still using Firefox 2.0.0.x, this version is no longer supported and contains known security vulnerabilities", warns the foundation.