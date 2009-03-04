  1. Home
All Flickr users offered video uploads

|
Following the launch of video upload functionality for its Pro members back in April 2008, photo sharing site Flickr has now extended the feature to all accounts.

In a blog post, Flickr has announced the news, stating: "Our free account members can now share 2 videos a month (you'll need to install Uploadr version 3.1.4 - now available from the Flickr Tools page). So, this is a perfect time for you to check out video mode on your camera".

However, as well as only being able to upload two clips a month, the videos that can be uploaded are still limited to no more that 90 seconds and have file size restrictions too.

In addition, HD video capabilities have also been opened to all, from the same blog post: "Everyone can now enjoy the HD video that our Pro members share on Flickr. Click on the HD icon in the video player to enjoy".

