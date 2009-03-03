  Zavvi.co.uk relaunches with 10% off promo

After going into administration last year, the Zavvi brand has been saved by The Hut Group and will relaunch online.

The Hut Group has officially announced the acquisition of Zavvi, and the resulting 100 jobs to be created over the next 12 months at the company's head office in Northwich, Cheshire.

The new Zavvi website will offer a broader range of entertainment products as well as a new range of lifestyle products, including electricals, computing and perfumes, all with free delivery.

The Hut Group says Zavvi.co.uk will be "driven by a major focus on delivering exceptional customer service and product availability at much lower price points than previously on offer".

Zavvi.co.uk relaunches on 3 March and will see a 10% discount promotion across all products until midnight on Friday 6 March.