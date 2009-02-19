  Hulu withdraws content from Boxee, TV.com

Hulu, the online video on demand service, has withdrawn content from both Boxee, a connected media player application, and CBS' TV.com.

Hulu, a joint venture from NBC Universal and News Corp has stated: "Our content providers requested that we turn off access to our content via the Boxee product, and we are respecting their wishes".

In blog response the Boxee team said: "People love watching many of their favourite shows on Hulu via Boxee. Last week we generated more than 100,000 streams for them..."

"Two weeks ago Hulu called and told us their content partners were asking them to remove Hulu from Boxee. we tried (many times) to plead the case for keeping Hulu on Boxee, but on Friday of this week, in good faith, we will be removing it".

The Boxee move at least seems a reluctant one for Hulu, with Jason Kilar, the CEO of Hulu, ending his blog post with:

"For those Boxee users reading this post, we understand and appreciate that you're likely to tell us that we're nuts. Please know that we do share the same interests and won't stop innovating in support of the bigger mission".