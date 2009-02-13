  1. Home
Unix clock to strike 1234567890

At 11:31:30pm tonight champagne corks will be popping as the ten-digit clock used by Unix computers will display all ten decimal digits in sequence.

The 1234567890 milestone is due to be celebrated by Unix-lovers around the world with parties planned from "London to New York, to Yerevan in Armenia and Asunción in Paraguay" says the Times.

Computers count the seconds from "Co-ordinated Standard Time", the seconds elapsed since midnight, 1 January, 1970, described rather grandly as the digital equivalent of the birth of Christ.

Therefore Unix time is how many seconds there have been since then and later tonight there will have been 1234567890 of them.

So if you need an excuse to celebrate on an otherwise ordinary Friday 13, now you have one...

