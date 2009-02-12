Queen updates official website

The Queen has revamped her official website 12 years on from its launch.

The new online property sees a more wizzy design as well as more content including video and historical documents.

"The official website of the British Monarchy" also has extensive galleries from subjects as wide ranging as a "Royal animals gallery", a "Swan Upping gallery" and "The Crown Jewels gallery".

In addition, a Google Maps link up lets Royal fans track the Monarchy's movements for the next 2 weeks.

"The Royal Family and technology" offers a timeline history of the Royal's forays into the world of technology including first phone calls, radio broadcasts and podcasts.

BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the new site, as well as the Queen's YouTube channel was about as far as she was likely to go into the realms of the web:

"We can't e-mail her and there's little prospect of the Queen blogging, conducting a webchat or indeed twittering".