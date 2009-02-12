  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Queen updates official website

|
1/2  
Queen updates official website
iOS 12 features, release date and more
iOS 12 features, release date and more

The Queen has revamped her official website 12 years on from its launch.

The new online property sees a more wizzy design as well as more content including video and historical documents.

"The official website of the British Monarchy" also has extensive galleries from subjects as wide ranging as a "Royal animals gallery", a "Swan Upping gallery" and "The Crown Jewels gallery".

In addition, a Google Maps link up lets Royal fans track the Monarchy's movements for the next 2 weeks.

"The Royal Family and technology" offers a timeline history of the Royal's forays into the world of technology including first phone calls, radio broadcasts and podcasts.

BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the new site, as well as the Queen's YouTube channel was about as far as she was likely to go into the realms of the web:

"We can't e-mail her and there's little prospect of the Queen blogging, conducting a webchat or indeed twittering".

PopularIn Apps
Which cloud storage service is right for you? iCloud vs Google Drive vs OneDrive vs Dropbox
Tinder launches Tinder U dating service for US college students
What's my Facebook trustworthiness score?
Google Photo Books come to the UK, enables you to create a book on your phone in minutes
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Comments