Mac web share nears 10%

|
Apple's web share has increased to nearly 10%, while Microsoft's has fallen.

In the first month of 2009, the number of Macs making page requests climbed to what's said to be record levels - 9.93%.

The data is from Net Applications and draws from tens of thousands of websites and compares to the same time last year when Apple gained market, as well as in 2007 when it hit 7.57%.

The iPhone web share now accounts for 0.48%, while Apple's Safari browser - across all platforms - hit 8.29%.

Microsoft's Internet Explorer represents 67.55% of traffic, while Windows-based PCs make up 88.26%. Net Applications says Mozilla Firefox achieved 21.53% and Google Chrome 1.12%.

