  Survey suggests game retailers not feeling the credit crunch

Despite all the newspapers filling up column inches telling us about the impact of the credit crunch on consumer spending this Christmas, it would seem that the majority of specialist game retailers are feeling quite the opposite.

In fact according to a retail survey from MCV, many game retailers are reporting a more lucrative Christmas than last year, with 58% believing their takings are up on 2007.

The survey also found that 86% of retailers are feeling confident about their business come 2009.

There's no shock that Nintendo has come out as UK games retail's favourite company of 2008, never failing to sell well... when it's in stock of course.

Other highlights of the survey included Ubisoft being chosen as Best Games Publisher for Quality and Attitude to Retail with 26% of the vote, just nudging out EA with 25%.

Finally, Activision-Blizzard's Call of Duty: World at War was the top choice with more than half of those surveyed for the All-Formats chart Christmas Number 1, winning 56% of the vote.

"This is great news for anyone who works in the UK games industry," said MCV Editor-In-Chief Michael French. "MCV’s Retail Survey provides a vital snapshot of what’s on the minds of store managers up and down the country – and it’s wonderful to know that they’re succeeding in amongst all of the doom and gloom currently facing the High Street".

"It appears they have good reason to be optimistic about next year, despite the likely backdrop of even greater economic trouble ahead. If games retailers continue to be a beacon of success as other trades struggle, it will offer yet more evidence of the UK games industry’s growing importance to the British economy".