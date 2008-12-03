  Zavvi cancels all game, music and DVD orders

Zavvi has cancelled all video game, film and music orders from its website after its supplier Entertainment UK fell into administration last week.

Entertainment UK, or EUK, was the distribution arm of high street retailer Woolworths, and also supplied WH Smiths with the same products as Zavvi.

Zavvi's website has said that only books, calendars and "a limited range of other products" will remain on sale until the supply problem is resolved.

Any customers that have orders outstanding with the company should find out by email if their delivery can still be fulfilled. If not, they will receive a full refund.

"We have not taken this decision lightly, but we believe that this is the right course of action under the circumstances", read a statement.

"We apologise for any inconvenience. Please be assured that we are doing all we can to resolve the situation as quickly as possible".

Obviously, you can try instore for any products you had ordered online, but as stock begins to run out as Christmas creeps ever closer there will be problems there as well.

Perhaps it might be best to stick with retailers unaffected by this ordeal, such as GAME, Gamestop and HMV.