Zavvi cancels all game, music and DVD orders
Zavvi has cancelled all video game, film and music orders from its website after its supplier Entertainment UK fell into administration last week.
Entertainment UK, or EUK, was the distribution arm of high street retailer Woolworths, and also supplied WH Smiths with the same products as Zavvi.
Zavvi's website has said that only books, calendars and "a limited range of other products" will remain on sale until the supply problem is resolved.
Any customers that have orders outstanding with the company should find out by email if their delivery can still be fulfilled. If not, they will receive a full refund.
"We have not taken this decision lightly, but we believe that this is the right course of action under the circumstances", read a statement.
"We apologise for any inconvenience. Please be assured that we are doing all we can to resolve the situation as quickly as possible".
Obviously, you can try instore for any products you had ordered online, but as stock begins to run out as Christmas creeps ever closer there will be problems there as well.
Perhaps it might be best to stick with retailers unaffected by this ordeal, such as GAME, Gamestop and HMV.
- Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
- What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
Comments