7digital.com says Q4 sales up 260%

  7digital.com says Q4 sales up 260%
Some good news in the business world to counterbalance the gloom of the economic downturn - 7digital.com has announced strong figures with Q4 sales up more than 260% from the same quarter last year.

7digital attributes this success in part to the introduction of DRM-free MP3 downloads from all four major record labels in September last year.

"The transition to MP3 has really boosted digital album sales - with high-quality MP3 consumers are more likely to purchase albums, rather than picking one or two tracks from an album", comments Ben Drury, CEO of 7digital.com.

"The combination of MP3s at 320kbps, great prices and our easy-to-use service has driven our registered customer base to over 1.6 million".

The top selling album artists in 2008 include Kings Of Leon, Duffy and The Last Shadow Puppets.

