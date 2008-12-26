  Five things to do with unwanted gifts

Did you enjoy opening all those presents you got for Christmas? Thought you did, but what about the ones you didn't want? That naff jumper, or the DVD boxset you already treated yourself to?



Well instead of being ungrateful and telling the person that lovingly purchased it for you that you've already got it, or in the case of clothing, that their fashion sense is stuck in the Eighties, there are plenty of ways the web can help you rid yourself of the unwanted. Better still you might even earn yourself some cash at the same time.



eBay.co.uk

Goes without saying that if you're planning on dumping some of your Christmas tat then eBay is probably one of the best places to do it. Be warned though, as chances are thousands of others will have that trashy biography or the complete series of Friends to off load too.



recycleagift.com

Set up by the chaps at Play.com, recycleagift allows you to sell DVDs, CDs, games or books in the site's "PlayTrade" offering next to the full price product. Once you've set up an account you can then list your unwanted stuff, rake in the cash and then either splurge it on more stuff at Play.com via their voucher scheme or take the cash (not as much) and run.



ReadItSwapIt.co.uk

Once you've finished your new book you got for Christmas there is no point it sitting on the shelf gathering dust. You might as well trade it for another, and that's where readitswapit comes in. The idea is that you swap your old novel with someone else. The service is free and all you have to cover is your postage. Don't worry with over 210,924 books currently there is bound (sorry) to be something you like.



Gumtree.co.uk

Think eBay, but more local and free to list. That's right, Gumtree is like those classified ads in the back of the free paper that drops through your door once in a blue moon. You can list stuff that you want to get rid of and then people come around and buy it off you. It's free to list stuff and it's free to sell stuff.



Freecycle.org

Christmas is all about "good will to all men" and all that, supposedly. If selling all those presents has got you down, what about giving some of your old stuff away for free. The Freecycle network is, according to the site, made up of 4,657 groups with 6,265,000 members across the globe. The site is all about reuse and keeping good stuff out of landfills. By joining your local Freecycle group, you’ll be able to get rid of your unwanted items and maybe find something you’re after too. And no money changes hands. Ever. We’ve heard of people picking up everything from rare LPs to garden sheds, so it’s worth signing up and seeing what you can trade.