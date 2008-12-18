  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

We7 removes ads for festive period

|
  We7 removes ads for festive period
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?

We7 has announced that it is to remove all audio advertising from millions of music tracks, allowing music fans to listen to as many full tracks and albums as they want over the festive period for free at www.we7.com - completely uninterrupted.

For the period between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, music fans will be able to listen to as much free music as they want, on-demand, instantly and without audio ads, from artists including The Killers, Take That, Katy Perry, Britney Spears and loads more.

We7 CEO, Steve Purdham, said: "We7 is fast becoming one of the top UK music destinations for listening to music people want, and we are very optimistic about the prospects for digital music in 2009. We wanted to mark the end of 2008 with a token of thanks to our most important supporters, the music fans who use We7, hence the idea of an ad-free Christmas".

PopularIn Apps
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Prime Day is next week!
  4. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  5. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  1. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  2. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  3. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
  4. Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
  5. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
Comments