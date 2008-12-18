  We7 removes ads for festive period

We7 has announced that it is to remove all audio advertising from millions of music tracks, allowing music fans to listen to as many full tracks and albums as they want over the festive period for free at www.we7.com - completely uninterrupted.

For the period between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, music fans will be able to listen to as much free music as they want, on-demand, instantly and without audio ads, from artists including The Killers, Take That, Katy Perry, Britney Spears and loads more.

We7 CEO, Steve Purdham, said: "We7 is fast becoming one of the top UK music destinations for listening to music people want, and we are very optimistic about the prospects for digital music in 2009. We wanted to mark the end of 2008 with a token of thanks to our most important supporters, the music fans who use We7, hence the idea of an ad-free Christmas".