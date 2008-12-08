ISPs block Wikipedia for indecent pic
British ISPs are blocking access to parts of Wikipedia said to be showing an image of child pornography.
The page that has caused the censorship is Wiki's entry on an album from rock band The Scorpions, called "Virgin Killer", that has an image of a young, naked girl on the front.
The image was added to the Internet Watch Foundation's (IWF) blacklist this month and as such, is being automatically blocked by some British ISPs.
Reports suggest Virgin Media and O2 are actively blocking the page, but BT users appear to be unaffected.
The IWF is insisting that the image should be blocked: "As with all child sexual abuse reports received by our Hotline analysts, the image was assessed according to the UK Sentencing Guidelines Council".
"The content was considered to be a potentially illegal indecent image of a child under the age of 18, but hosted outside the UK".
"The specific URL was then added to the list provided to ISPs and other companies in the online sector to protect their customers from inadvertent exposure to a potentially illegal indecent image of a child".
- Google I/O 2018: All the announcements that matter
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
- What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
- Google Duplex: Is it really OK to get calls made for you by AI?
- Microsoft Build 2018: All the announcements that matter
- Google Maps could get AR walking navigation in future
- Google Assistant's new Pretty Please mode encourages kids to say 'please'
- New Google Assistant voices coming this year - and you can skip saying 'Hey Google' every time
- What is Google Family Link and how do its parental controls work?
- Gmail's new Smart Compose tool uses AI to help you write entire emails
Comments