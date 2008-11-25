  Final version of Opera Mini 4.2 released

Opera has released the final version of its Opera Mini 4.2 for mobile phones.

Opera Mini 4.2 beta claims to provide a more personalised experience with a selection of new skins, improved support for YouTube and other mobile video services on a wider selection of mobile phones.

Improvements in Opera Link allow users to share notes between their mobile phones and PCs, in addition to their bookmarks and recently-visited URLs.

This release also marks Opera Mini's official availability on the latest version of the Android mobile platform. Opera Mini is apparently now the first Web browser alternative on Android.

"With Opera Mini 4.2, we are showing the world that Opera never gets complacent. We will always be improving our product, adding speed, new functionality and features, and ensuring that it is accessible by all", says Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Opera Software.

"Our support of the Android platform helps fulfill our mission to be available on more platforms, for more devices and reach more users, anywhere in the world".

Opera Mini 4.2 is "ready and waiting" for download at http://www.opera.com/mini/.