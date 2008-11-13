  Tesco Digital signs Sony and Warner

We've reported on Tesco's plans to expand its Tesco Digital online service to include film and television, and it seems the some major partnerships have now been agreed.

Sony Pictures Television International and Warner Bros. have signed up as launch partners for the supermarket's downloads.

Titles from Sony are set to include "Spider-Man 3", "Open Season" and "Superbad", while Warner's will see series including "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" available a day after they air on TV.

The content will be offered on a "download to own" basis from £1.87 for a TV episode, £6.97 for a catalog film and £10.97 for a new-release title.

Tesco Digital is also said to be planning "download to rent" titles in "the coming months".