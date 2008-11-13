  Woman divorces husband who cheated virtually

A British woman who caught her husband having virtual sex is filing for divorce.

Amy Taylor, who is 28-years-old, has cited unreasonable behaviour in the court papers and described how she walked in on her husband having sex with another woman on the online world Second Life.

Taylor met her husband of 3 years, David Pollard, in an internet chatroom in May 2003.

After 6 months of swapping photos online, emailing and phoning, she moved from London to Cornwall, where the two spent many happy hours on Second Life - she as her alter ego Laura Skye, and he as his avatar Dave Barmy.

But things went wrong when she discovered her 40-year old, unemployed husband having an "affair" with another Second Lifer.

"I went mad - I was so hurt. I just couldn't believe what he'd done", Taylor told Sky News.

"I looked at the computer screen and could see his character having sex with a female character. It's cheating as far as I'm concerned.

"But he didn't see it as a problem, and couldn't see why I was so upset. He said I was just making a big fuss, and tried to make out it was my fault for not giving him enough attention."

She added: "We then made it up and he promised he would never do anything to hurt me again, and would never cheat on me again".

She continues: "I still had my suspicions, but couldn't my finger on it. He never did anything in real life, but I had my suspicions about what he was doing in Second Life".

And then she caught him again - this time cuddling a woman on a sofa in the game.

She added: "He confessed he'd been talking to this woman player in America for one or two weeks, and said our marriage was over and he didn't love me anymore, and we should never have got married".

Taylor now has a new man in her life, someone she met while playing World Of Warcraft.