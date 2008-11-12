Classmates.com sued for email lies
Classmates.com, a social networking site in the US, is being sued by one of its users for sending him lying emails.
Anthony Michaels, a San Diego resident, got an email from the site last Christmas Eve saying that some of his former school mates were trying to contact him.
This kind of email is apprently one of Classmate.com's tactics to lure users into signing up for paid-for membership.
Michaels spent $15 upgrading to the membership level that would let him see the requests for contact, but found out that no one he knew had been trying to contact him at all.
In Wired's words: "Classmates.com's come-on was a lie, and he'd been scammed".
What's interesting about this lawsuit, which is seeking class action status, is that it could actually change how online businesses (or at least ones that claim to be respectable) operate, by raising the minimum standards for honesty.
The lawsuit is asking the court to force the company to refund millions in subscription dollars and fine Classmates.com for deceptive advertising. We'll keep you informed.
- This is what Spotify will announce at its 24 April event
- Apple Watch might soon have access to third-party watch faces
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
Comments