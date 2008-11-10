New website launches for DIY videos
A new web based application is now live that allows you to create your own movies from clips.
The team that has created it explains: "Masher.com is a web-based application that combines data from more than one source into a single piece of content, allowing users to create, share and individualise content with free access to a collection of generic clips from the BBC archive".
The site was originally developed by BBC Motion Gallery, the video archive sales operation from BBC Worldwide, but was brought by a group of entrepreneurs in July 2008.
Neil Fenton, chairman of Masher comments: "Masher is the Pick and Mix centre of the Internet, allowing anyone to create online video masterpieces by mixing together photos, videos, music and digital effects to share on the web quickly and easily within Facebook, MySpace and other leading social networks. Anyone with an Internet connection can now become the next Oliver Stone" (hmmmmm).
- Here’s why you must change your Twitter password
- Instagram now lets users natively add credit and debit cards for shopping
- Apple Pay users have doubled over the last year
- What is Google Lens and how do you use it?
- Amazon Alexa skills for kids: New Lego, Pac-Man, and other skills go live
- Microsoft Build 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Google I/O 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Facebook's F8 event recap: All the announcements that matter
- What is Amazon Prime Book Box and how does it work?
- Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
Comments