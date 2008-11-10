  New website launches for DIY videos

A new web based application is now live that allows you to create your own movies from clips.



The team that has created it explains: "Masher.com is a web-based application that combines data from more than one source into a single piece of content, allowing users to create, share and individualise content with free access to a collection of generic clips from the BBC archive".



The site was originally developed by BBC Motion Gallery, the video archive sales operation from BBC Worldwide, but was brought by a group of entrepreneurs in July 2008.



Neil Fenton, chairman of Masher comments: "Masher is the Pick and Mix centre of the Internet, allowing anyone to create online video masterpieces by mixing together photos, videos, music and digital effects to share on the web quickly and easily within Facebook, MySpace and other leading social networks. Anyone with an Internet connection can now become the next Oliver Stone" (hmmmmm).