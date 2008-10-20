Buffalo boosts NFINITI range of wireless-N products
Buffalo Technology has added a new router to its NFINITI range of wireless-N products.
And the NFINITI Wireless-N Router & Access Point [WHR-G300N] is the first from the company designed specifically to draft 2.0 802.11n specifications.
What does this mean for the consumer - "high performance and long range connections over a 2.4GHz frequency".
The manufacturer explains that the router is ideal for streaming high-definition films, music and emailing simultaneously from multiple PCs.
It is also claimed to be easy to get it connected using the AirStation One-Touch Secure System (AOSS) and Wi-Fi Protected Set-up (WPS) for one step set-up.
It can deliver data at up to 300Mbps, has four built-in Ethernet ports for connection to up to four wired devices simultaneously as well as Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) options.
It also supports LLTD for Windows Vista, to indicate connection status and offers a "demilitarized zone" to allow a client to work without a firewall.
The NFINITI Wireless-N Router & Access Point WHR-G300N (which replaces Buffalo’s WZR2-G300N) is available now for £29.99.
