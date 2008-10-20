  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Buffalo boosts NFINITI range of wireless-N products

|
1/4  

Buffalo Technology has added a new router to its NFINITI range of wireless-N products.

And the NFINITI Wireless-N Router & Access Point [WHR-G300N] is the first from the company designed specifically to draft 2.0 802.11n specifications.

What does this mean for the consumer - "high performance and long range connections over a 2.4GHz frequency".

The manufacturer explains that the router is ideal for streaming high-definition films, music and emailing simultaneously from multiple PCs.

It is also claimed to be easy to get it connected using the AirStation One-Touch Secure System (AOSS) and Wi-Fi Protected Set-up (WPS) for one step set-up.

It can deliver data at up to 300Mbps, has four built-in Ethernet ports for connection to up to four wired devices simultaneously as well as Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) options.

It also supports LLTD for Windows Vista, to indicate connection status and offers a "demilitarized zone" to allow a client to work without a firewall.

The NFINITI Wireless-N Router & Access Point WHR-G300N (which replaces Buffalo’s WZR2-G300N) is available now for £29.99.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Google I/O 2018: All the announcements that matter
  2. What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
  3. What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
  4. Google Duplex: Is it really OK to get calls made for you by AI?
  5. Microsoft Build 2018: All the announcements that matter
  1. Google Maps could get AR walking navigation in future
  2. Google Assistant's new Pretty Please mode encourages kids to say 'please'
  3. New Google Assistant voices coming this year - and you can skip saying 'Hey Google' every time
  4. What is Google Family Link and how do its parental controls work?
  5. Gmail's new Smart Compose tool uses AI to help you write entire emails

Comments