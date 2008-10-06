Brit business question e-Crime unit's worth
A newly created police unit, whose sole mandate is to fight cybercrime, is already attracting criticism.
The £7m Police Central e-Crime Unit (PCeU) will start its work in spring next year, and is hoped will help fight a global cybercrime industry, which is now estimated to be worth £105bn.
Its mandate will include any kind of crime online from serious fraud to international crime rings.
But, business in the UK are already arguing that the unit is not going to be effective.
In particular, they are criticising the fact that it will not centrally collate all reports of e-crime from the country's 44 local forces.
Instead it is going to liaise with the National Policing Improvement Agency to perhaps change how e-crime reports made to local forces are handled.
The new unit will also help train police officers in local forces to handle e-Crimes.
This admittal by the Home Office has fueled skepticism about the unit, which will receive £7m funding over three years - which businesses say is simply not enough.
David Roberts, chief executive of the Corporate IT Forum which represents IT users with a turnover of more than £300m told the website silicon.com: "£7m over three years seems a very small sum for a very large problem".
"We doubt whether it will be enough to tackle an issue that the Home Office itself calls a global menace - something our own members know all too well. The PCeU seems a good start but it must be the beginning of something much bigger and better."
Gareth Elliott, policy adviser with the British Chambers of Commerce, added to ZDNet: "It is a step in the right direction but £7m does not seem like very much compared to the cost of cybercrime".
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
- The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
- Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
Comments