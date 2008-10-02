Photobox extends personalised gifts with new calendars and photo diaries
Photobox.co.uk has launched its extended range of personalised products, with new calendar designs and for the first time, brand new photo diaries, available in two different sizes.
The Photobox calendars and diaries can start on the month of your choice, so you don't just have to buy them for Christmas, and come in a number of different sizes - A3 Poster Calendar, A3 Double Page Calendar and A3 & A4 Wall Calendars. There are also two new desk calendars joining the range, giving a choice of week-to-view or month-to-view, with the Deluxe Desk Calendar offering up to four photos per page.
The new personalised photo diaries are available in standard and large sizes (approximately A6 & A5) with a week-to-view layout, featuring a photo for every week.
To check out the new range, and the other personalised products Photobox offer, head over to the website. Diaries and calendars take 6-8 working days to produce, and if you're thinking ahead to Christmas - you can order them in time for delivery before the big day right up to the first week of December.
- Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
- What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
Comments