  Photobox extends personalised gifts with new calendars and photo diaries

Photobox.co.uk has launched its extended range of personalised products, with new calendar designs and for the first time, brand new photo diaries, available in two different sizes.

The Photobox calendars and diaries can start on the month of your choice, so you don't just have to buy them for Christmas, and come in a number of different sizes - A3 Poster Calendar, A3 Double Page Calendar and A3 & A4 Wall Calendars. There are also two new desk calendars joining the range, giving a choice of week-to-view or month-to-view, with the Deluxe Desk Calendar offering up to four photos per page.

The new personalised photo diaries are available in standard and large sizes (approximately A6 & A5) with a week-to-view layout, featuring a photo for every week.

To check out the new range, and the other personalised products Photobox offer, head over to the website. Diaries and calendars take 6-8 working days to produce, and if you're thinking ahead to Christmas - you can order them in time for delivery before the big day right up to the first week of December.