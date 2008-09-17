  Symantec launches Norton 2009 software

Symantec has launched Norton Internet Security 2009 and Norton AntiVirus 2009. The Norton 2009 products claim to have more than 300 improvements from the scanning engines to the user interface.

Said to be re-engineered for speed, the software offers low working memory usage of less than 7MB while Norton Internet Security 2009 scans in 33 seconds.

The Norton "Protection System" includes browser protection for Firefox and IE that safeguards you from web-based attacks, Enhanced Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) engine for multimedia attacks, SONAR advanced protection for real-time protection from unknown threats, Antibot protection and system recovery tool for deep infections.

On the user-friendly front, Norton 2009 also has a silent mode that suspends alerts and updates for movies watching and gaming and a smart scheduler to do scans and updates when the PC is idle.

Symantec provides free, unlimited 24x7 email, chat and phone support (for product troubleshooting, configuration and installation issues) for 1 year after installation.

Norton Internet Security 2009 and Norton AntiVirus 2009 are available for purchase now with pricing at £49.99 for Norton Internet Security 2009 for a three PC license, while Norton AntiVirus 2009 is £39.99.