Paragon launches free back-up software
Paragon has updated its drive and system backup tool - and the new version is now available to download for free.
Drive Backup 9.0 Express offers basic backup and recovery tools as well as the ability to create a bootable flash drive, which means that PC users can recover all of their data if their machine goes down.
The software basically allows you to create an exact "image" of your PC - such as the operating system, applications, user settings and all data files.
If your machine is attacked by a virus or the drive fails, you can then restore it from this "image", which can be saved to a USB flash drive or CD/DVD.
The software also includes a live backup tool, which creates backup images without restarting Windows as well as allowing you to keep your computer and back-up files in sync.
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments