  Paragon launches free back-up software

Paragon has updated its drive and system backup tool - and the new version is now available to download for free.

Drive Backup 9.0 Express offers basic backup and recovery tools as well as the ability to create a bootable flash drive, which means that PC users can recover all of their data if their machine goes down.

The software basically allows you to create an exact "image" of your PC - such as the operating system, applications, user settings and all data files.

If your machine is attacked by a virus or the drive fails, you can then restore it from this "image", which can be saved to a USB flash drive or CD/DVD.

The software also includes a live backup tool, which creates backup images without restarting Windows as well as allowing you to keep your computer and back-up files in sync.